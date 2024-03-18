Ken Barlow says, winter ends as spring begins…then it snows

Good Monday morning!

Today will be the last full day of winter. Spring arrives at 10:06 PM on Tuesday.

Along with the arrival of spring this week will come the increasing chances for some accumulating snow.

Before the snow chances get here, the wind will increase tonight and Tuesday will be a mild day with temperatures rising to nearly 50.

Wednesday will be a quiet day.

Thursday, clouds will increase and there will be the chance of snow develop from west to east during the day. Accumulations are likely by Thursday evening.

Another few rounds are going to be possible this weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken