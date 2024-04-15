Ken Barlow says windswept rains are heading here on Tuesday

Good Monday morning!

After a summery weekend, the return of spring is upon us.

Today, we will see temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70-degrees, but starting tomorrow and into the weekend, more typical April weather is the forecast.

A lot of wind and a lot of rain will be with us on Tuesday, after a nice day today.

Winds on Tuesday and Tuesday night may gust as high as 50 mph at times along with sideways rain and possible thunder.

Wednesday there will still be a few lingering showers along with more gusty winds of up to 40 mph.

Drier weather moves in on Thursday with sunshine and seasonable weather returning for next weekend.

Ken