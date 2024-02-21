Ken Barlow says we may see our first 60
Good Wednesday morning!The very quiet and mild weather which started on Monday will continue and the air will slowly continue to warm.Yesterday, temperatures once again topped 40-degrees for the second time in a row.Today we can expect afternoon temperatures closer to 50-degrees, thanks to strong sunshine and light winds.The mild and storm-free weather will stick around for one more day on Thursday before a one-day cooldown. Temperatures will remain in the 40’s tomorrow and fall into the 30’s for highs on Friday.The weekend will really warm up with a 50-degree temperature possible again by Sunday.Monday, we can expect temperatures to rise into the upper 50’s to near 60-degrees!Have a great day!Ken