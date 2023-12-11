Ken Barlow says warmer and brighter days are ahead

Good Monday morning!

After a cloudy (and at times, snowy weekend (officially, only 0.4” fell Saturday night)), the weather will start to brighten today.

The sunshine will continue Tuesday and tomorrow will also be the coolest day of the 7-day forecast.

Expect a return to the 40’s starting on Thursday and lasting right through at least the upcoming weekend.

I still do not see any Arctic Air and no major snowstorms anywhere on the horizon.

Have a great day!

Ken