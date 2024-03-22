Ken Barlow says today’s snow is just an opening act for the big Sunday storm

Good Friday morning!

FORECAST FIRST ALERT:

Is up for Sunday AND Monday with 6” to 12”+ of snow likely.

Overnight most areas picked up between two and four inches of snow.

The snow is now tapering off and the sun will return this afternoon.

Another break is on the way for most of Saturday and then what looks like a much bigger storm moves toward the area on Sunday with six inches or more of snow likely by Sunday night/Monday morning.

The snow will fall heavily and blowing snow will also be an issue all afternoon and night on Sunday.

Please stay ahead of the storm if you have travel plans on Sunday, you may want to leave on Saturday instead.

The snow will mix with rain at times and maybe even completely changeover to rain on Monday.

This is a developing storm so stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Ken