Ken Barlow says today will get even hotter
Good Tuesday morning! *FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY for dangerous heat and humidity* Today we will see our second 90-degree temperature in a row with many more to follow.Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will approach 100-degrees in many areas across Southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Heat Index values will also rise to between 100 and 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.This torrid heat and dry weather will bring even deeper drought conditions to the already moisture-starved state.The northern edge of that giant “heat dome” that has been in the news and breaking weather records across the south and southwestern parts of the country is taking over the weather controls.It does appear that a slight cooling (into the 80’s) will take place this weekend.Have a great day!Ken