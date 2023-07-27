Ken Barlow says today will be the last very hot day this time around

Good Thursday morning!

*FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TODAY FOR DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY*

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THRU THIS EVENING*

Today we will see our fourth 90-degree temperature in a row and then that’s it this time around.

Tuesday’s 94-degrees brought our season total of 90’s to 18.

Typically, the Twin Cities sees about eleven 90’s per summer.

Temperatures today will approach 95 to 98 degrees in most areas across Southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Heat Index values will also rise to between 100 and 105 degrees today.

A thunderstorm or two will pop this afternoon and then a few more this evening. An isolated thunderstorm may become severe, with strong winds and possible large hail possible.

It still looks great for the weekend after this very uncomfortable week.

Look for sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s AND low humidity!

Have a great day!

Ken