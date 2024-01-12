Ken Barlow says to expect snow today and a very cold weekend

Good Friday morning!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the metro area.

A Winter Storm Warning for parts of the south metro area and Southern MN.

We can expect 1” to 2” of snow across most of the metro area, with higher amounts of snow possible to the south and east of the Twin Cities. Lower amounts of snow are likely to the northwest of the Twin Cities.

An additional 1” to 3” are possible Friday night before the snow ends very early Saturday.

Expect temperatures to remain in the single numbers above zero on Saturday and on Sunday, afternoon temperatures will barely make it back to zero.

The wind on Saturday will make wind chills drop to -15 to -25 at times throughout the day. Blowing snow will be an issue, especially across open areas.

Our first subzero temperatures of the winter are likely here by Sunday morning, with wind chills as cold as -35 throughout the day.

Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Ken