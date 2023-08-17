Ken Barlow says to expect smoky skies today and Friday…followed by a heat wave

The northwest wind is refreshing, but like we’ve seen so many times this summer, wildfire smoke from Canada will impact our air quality starting today.

Good Thursday morning!

* A FORECAST FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TODAY AND TONIGHT DUE TO SMOKE FROM FIRES IN NW CANADA *

*POOR AIR QUALITY IS LIKELY ACROSS THE STATE AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT*

The winds have shifted to the northwest and the weather will be much cooler today.

The northwest wind is refreshing, but like we’ve seen so many times this summer, wildfire smoke from Canada will impact our air quality starting today.

Sunshine will be back along with cooler than normal temperatures holding in the 70’s.

The biggest story of all is the weekend return of summertime 90’s in the forecast!

When we add high dew points in the 60’s to near 70-degrees to the hot temperatures, the air will feel like 95-100 degrees each afternoon from Saturday right into next week.

Have a great day!

Ken