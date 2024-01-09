Ken Barlow says to expect more light snow and then Arctic Air

Good Tuesday morning!

Several bouts of light snow are likely this week, each bringing the Twin Cities area just light accumulations.

The heavy snow this week will still fall over far Southern MN, Iowa and Southern Wisconsin.

Our mild winter is about to take a big turn toward real January weather by Friday and the weekend.

The wind will increase on Friday as the colder air moves into the area along with another inch of snow possible. The wind will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially across Great Minnesota.

This weekend, the coldest air of the winter will be here.

Expect temperatures to remain in the single numbers above zero on both Saturday and Sunday.

The wind on Saturday will make wind chills drop to -15 to -25 at times throughout the day.

Our first subzero temperatures are likely here by Sunday morning.

Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

Ken