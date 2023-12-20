Ken Barlow says to expect a wet, and not a white Christmas

Good Wednesday morning!

Warmer air continues to move into the area today, and we will see afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and remain in the 40’s for the rest of the week.

In fact, the weekend will be mild as well with temperatures in the 40’s to near 50-degrees and occasional rain by Christmas Eve (day) and likely right through Christmas Day as well.

A record high is possible on Christmas Eve (day) with temperatures in the upper 40’s to near 50-degrees…the record high today is 46 set in 1957.

No other daytime temperatures will likely get near the records for those dates.

No major accumulating snow in sight…but there could be minor accumulations of a coating or so in the northwest corner of the state, but no major snow-related travel issues are expected.

The metro area may see a few snowflakes mixed with the rain by late Christmas night and possibly on Tuesday, but not enough to make a big difference as it remains mild.

Have a great day!

Ken