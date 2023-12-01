Ken Barlow says to expect a very quiet stretch of weather

By KSTP
Ken Barlow
Ken Barlow Chief Meteorologist

Good Friday morning!

Our very quiet late fall weather will last through this first weekend of December.

In fact, our relatively mild and storm-free weather will stick around right into next week and possibly the following week.

Any truly cold air looks like it will not be returning for at least the next 6-10 days.

As far as any snow is concerned, we may see a just few flurries on Saturday night and early Sunday. Another chance of a rain and/or snow shower is possible Monday night or early Tuesday.

A big storm is NOT in the forecast at any point during the next week…at least.

Have a great weekend!

Ken