Ken Barlow says to expect a very quiet stretch of weather

Good Friday morning!

Our very quiet late fall weather will last through this first weekend of December.

In fact, our relatively mild and storm-free weather will stick around right into next week and possibly the following week.

Any truly cold air looks like it will not be returning for at least the next 6-10 days.

As far as any snow is concerned, we may see a just few flurries on Saturday night and early Sunday. Another chance of a rain and/or snow shower is possible Monday night or early Tuesday.

A big storm is NOT in the forecast at any point during the next week…at least.

Have a great weekend!

Ken