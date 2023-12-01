Ken Barlow says to expect a very quiet stretch of weather
Good Friday morning!
Our very quiet late fall weather will last through this first weekend of December.
In fact, our relatively mild and storm-free weather will stick around right into next week and possibly the following week.
Any truly cold air looks like it will not be returning for at least the next 6-10 days.
As far as any snow is concerned, we may see a just few flurries on Saturday night and early Sunday. Another chance of a rain and/or snow shower is possible Monday night or early Tuesday.
A big storm is NOT in the forecast at any point during the next week…at least.
Have a great weekend!
Ken