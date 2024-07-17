Ken Barlow says this week will be the best of the summer so far

Good Wednesday morning!

Today we continue to enjoy the best weather week of the entire summer so far.

The dew point (measure of moisture in the air, the higher the number, the more humid it feels) has dropped to a rock-bottom 51-degrees this morning.

Just two days ago the dew point was in the tropical lower 70’s.

The wonderful weather will last all week long with today and tomorrow seeing temperatures remaining in the 70’s.

Some warmer weather, but not humid weather, returns by the end of the week and the weekend.

Although there could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, most of the weekend will be rain-free.

Have a great day!

Ken