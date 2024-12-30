Ken Barlow says there is thick fog out there again today

Good Monday morning,

A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon

Another foggy, murky morning is underway with just a few slick spots due to the fog.

After the fog thins a bit later this morning, skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will be mild.

A much colder Wednesday into the weekend is on the way.

An Arctic Air mass will swoop south from Canada and return temperatures back to normal and below normal levels.

Normal high temperatures this week are in the middle 20s and overnight lows typically drop to near 10-degrees.

Careful out there with this fog and have a great day.

Ken