Ken Barlow says there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the metro area

Happy Valentine’s Day!

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 3 PM TODAY THRU 3 AM THURSDAY*

Today will be another in a long string of mild days…with a twist.

A small and compact storm will push through the Twin Cites 1” to 3” of snow this evening. The snow will taper and end around midnight. Localized amount of 4” are possible, especially to the south of the Twin Cities.

The good news is that the snow will end around midnight and this will give MNDOT plenty of time to get things cleaned up by the morning drive tomorrow.

Expect slick roads tonight and expect slick spots during Thursday’s commute as temperatures drop below freezing.

While there is still no true Arctic Air in the forecast, much cooler weather will move into the state tonight and Friday, before a slow warming as we head into the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken