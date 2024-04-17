Ken Barlow says the rain is just about over

Good Wednesday morning!

Although the rain will not be as widespread as it was yesterday, and although the winds will be lighter, expect scattered rain showers this morning.

Winds later today and tonight may gust as high as 30 mph at times along with a few breaks of sunshine!

Most of us ended up with an inch of rain on Tuesday and last night. Today’s rain showers will be much lighter, and end this morning.

Drier weather moves in on Thursday with sunshine and seasonable weather returning for next weekend.

An early peek at the weekend shows mostly sunny weather with temperatures on Saturday near 50-degrees and upper 50s by Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken