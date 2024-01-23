Ken Barlow says the mild air is here to stay, but so are the clouds

Good Tuesday morning!

Last week at this time the temperature in the Twin Cities was -4 degrees and this morning we are starting out at nearly 30-degrees warmer.

The warming will continue today and last through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

The only drawback with the warmer air is the cloud cover, which will be with us all week.

Iowa is covered in 12” to 18” of snow, and this will have an impact on how slowly our own air warms.

The only chance of any snow and/or rain here will come later Wednesday night and Thursday. At this time, the heaviest of this storm will sail well to the south of Minnesota, but a few slick spots are possible, especially south of the metro.

The Arctic air is gone.

The mild weather looks as if it will last through the end of the month.

Have a great day!

Ken