Ken Barlow says, the heat is on!

Good Monday morning!

Heat will be the big story for a chunk of this week.

The hottest and most uncomfortable days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Tuesday 11AM through Wednesday 10PM.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 90’s both days before a slight “cool” down on Thursday.

When we add high dew points in the 60’s and lower 70’s to the hot temperatures, the air will feel like 100 to 105, or even higher, each afternoon from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Refreshing air will blow into town just in time for the first weekend of the State Fair!

Have a great day!

Ken