Ken Barlow says the forecast is looking warmer

Good Thursday morning!

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today and a slow, but a definite warm up is on the way for the next several days.

The official snow cover has diminished to just a Trace at MSP and more snow will melt today.

By the weekend, all the snow which fell on Tuesday will have melted away.

Temperatures by later today through this upcoming weekend will continue to rise to near or higher than 40-degrees.

The Twin Cities may see our first 50-degree temperature almost a week by Friday and/or this weekend.

In fact, the weather will warm so much that the next time we see precipitation, it will fall in the form of rain on Sunday afternoon and at night and for a part of Monday.

Have a great day!

Ken