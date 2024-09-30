Ken Barlow says the dry streak continues

Good Monday morning!

The month of September will end on a warm note today as afternoon temperatures reach into the 80s for the sixth straight day.

Right on cue tomorrow as October begins, the weather will take a decidedly cool turn.

Temperatures will only rise into the middle 60’s, which is cooler than the past week, but perfectly normal for this time of the year.

The cool down will only last for today as another warm day is on the way on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures rising into the 80s.

Another quick change is coming on Thursday with cooler temperatures on the way once again.

I do not foresee any rain for the week and it’s getting really dry out there.

Have a great day!

Ken