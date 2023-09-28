Ken Barlow says that a big warm up is on the way

Good Thursday morning!

Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine breaking through overcast skies from time to time by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper-60’s to near 70-degrees.

Friday looks warmer with partial sunshine returning.

Friday skies will start out sunny and then clouds will increase as the warmer 80-degree air pushes into the area.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night into the very early hours of Saturday.

An even bigger warm up is on the way starting Saturday as temperatures will slowly rise into the lower to middle-80’s this upcoming weekend.

The warm weather will likely last into the first few days of next week before a midweek cool down.

Have a wonderful day!

Ken