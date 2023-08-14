Ken Barlow says sunshine will return today.

Good Monday morning!

The wonderful rain we have all needed since this past May fell overnight. Most of the metro area and beyond saw over ½” of rain and in some cases, a few 2” amounts were measured.

Now that the heavier rain has moved on, we will only see a few showers before skies slowly clear later this morning and especially this afternoon.

Clear skies tonight will lead to patchy areas of fog forming by Tuesday morning.

Sunshine returns tomorrow along with warmer temperatures.

More sunshine and even warmer weather will be around on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the middle 80’s by late afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday night and they will be gone by Thursday morning.

The big story of the weekend is the return of summertime 90’s in the forecast!

Have a great day!

Ken