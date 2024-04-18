Ken Barlow says, sunshine returns later today

Good Thursday morning!

A lot of clouds to start the day today and then sunshine will develop late this morning and continue into the afternoon.

The wind will increase once again, we can’t seem to escape it, and may gust to 30 mph.

Sunshine and cool, breezy weather returns to round out the workweek on Friday.

The weekend still looks like mostly sunny weather with temperatures on Saturday near 50-degrees (and windy)and upper 50s by Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken