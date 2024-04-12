Ken Barlow says summer is on the way this weekend

Good Friday morning!

After a lot of wind and a few showers on Thursday, the Twin Cities will be dry today and not quite as windy as it was yesterday.

Today, we can expect lots of sunshine and temperatures near 60 will return.

The warmest weather of the year will then move into the state just in time for the weekend.

We can expect sunshine along with temperatures in the 70’s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect showers and warm temperatures on Monday before a cooling for the rest of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Ken