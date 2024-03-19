Ken Barlow says, spring begins tonight and hello to a snowy pattern

Good Tuesday morning!

TWO FORECAST FIRST ALERTS:

First: Thursday late/eve for 2” to 4” of snow

Second: Late Saturday night and especially Sunday with several inches of snow possible.

Today will be the last few hours of winter. Spring arrives at 10:06 PM tonight.

Along with the arrival of spring this week will come the increasing chances for some accumulating snow.

Before the snow chances get here, the wind will be very gusty into tonight. Some winds may be as high as 35 mph at times.

Today will be a mild day with temperatures rising to nearly 50.

Wednesday will be a quiet day.

Thursday, clouds will increase and there will be the chance of snow develop from west to east during the day. Accumulations are likely by Thursday evening.

A break on Saturday and then what looks like a much bigger system moves toward the area on Sunday with several inches of snow likely by Sunday night.

Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

Ken