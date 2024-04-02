Ken Barlow says skies should clear on Wednesday

Good Tuesday morning!

Today, we can expect a few more few rain and/or snow showers across the metro on into the evening hours. No icing and no accumulation of snow are expected across the Metro. The rain/snow will not last all day, it will be of the showery type.

It will turn windy on Wednesday as skies slowly clear in Minnesota, heavy snow will be falling across much of Wisconsin. Some spots across Eastern Wisconsin, including Green Bay and Milwaukee and Madison could see over 6” of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Just in time for the Twins home opener on Thursday, the winds die down and temperatures will recover to around 50-degrees.

We can then expect 60-degrees or warmer weather to take over on Friday into the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken