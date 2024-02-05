Ken Barlow says record high temperatures are possible this week

Good Monday morning!

Today will be another in this long string of warmer than normal days.

Although a record high temperature is not expected today, we may see a few records broken this week.

After today, we will see temperatures jumping back into the 50’s.

Rain will also move into the area later Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Occasional rain will stick around on Thursday along with a gusty south wind.

Cooler air will move into the area on Friday and this will cause the rain to mix or even change to snow for a short period of time. No measurable snow is expected at this time.

The weekend will be noticeably cooler, but temperatures will remain the normal maximums for this time of the year, which are in the middle 20’s.

Have a great day!

Ken