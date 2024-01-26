Ken Barlow says our thaw will last through all of next week

Good Friday morning!

*A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM today for the south metro and Southern MN*

Areas of dense morning fog will slowly thin out to a lighter fog/haze by later today.

Skies will stay cloudy, but our much warmer weather pattern continues to control our area.

We will stay in the warmer than normal pattern right into next week, and it will get even warmer.

The weekend may feature a bit of sunshine at times on Saturday as temperatures each day remain above freezing. Early in the morning, patchy fog may cause a few slick spots.

The only drawback with the warmer air is the cloud cover, possible dense fog and mist which will be with us all week.

And finally, few sunny breaks are possible this weekend!

We can expect temperatures in the 40’s for next week…with a shot at 50-degrees by Wednesday and Thursday!

Some record high temperatures are possible, especially for next Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken