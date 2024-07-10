Ken Barlow says our first 90 is on the way

Good Wednesday morning!

We did have a few afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms pop up here and there both on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, we can expect to see the same type of weather before drying out for Thursday.

It’s been 283 days since we last hit 90-degees.

Our first 90-degree temperature of the year is on the way for the weekend.

Today and Thursday the heat rises a little bit into the middle 80’s and then upper 80’s for Friday.

We will then see higher humidity and 90-degree temperatures for the weekend.

Each day over the weekend, we may see a thunderstorm or two…but no washouts are in the forecast.

Have a great day!

Ken