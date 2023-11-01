Ken Barlow says, no more snow…yet

Good Wednesday morning!

Today’s commute will be markedly better than the commute was on Tuesday morning.

Today we will see some of the 1” to 2+” snow cover melt with some sun later today and temperatures rising into the upper 30’s to near 40-degrees.

Partial sun is expected for the first part of Thursday before the clouds increase later in the day.

A slow, but definite warm up is on the way for the next several days.

In fact, the weather will warm so much that the next time we see precipitation, it will fall in the form of rain on Sunday afternoon and at night and for a part of Monday.

Temperatures by later today through this upcoming weekend will continue to rise to near 40-degrees and higher.

Have a great day!

Ken