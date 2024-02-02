Ken Barlow says no fog today! Sunshine returns

Good Friday morning!

Another partly to mostly sunny and mild day is on the way today. Although it will not be as mild as Thursday afternoon.

We will stay in this warmer than normal pattern right into next week, and it will get even warmer.

Partly sunny and very mild weather will last through the weekend and into next week.

We can expect temperatures in the 40’s for next week…with a shot at 50-degrees by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday!

Some record high temperatures are possible, especially for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We may actually see a few rain showers here by late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken