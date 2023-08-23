Ken Barlow says just one more very hot day!

Good Wednesday morning!

* FORECAST FIRST ALERT IN EFFECT FOR TODAY AND THIS EVENING *

* EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM TODAY THROUGH 10 PM*

Heat will be the big story again today.

After recording the hottest August temperature (98-degrees) in the Twin Cities since 1988, we are in for another scorcher today.

The hottest and most uncomfortable days will be today and Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through this evening at 10PM.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 90’s again today before a slight “cool” down on Thursday.

The record high temperatures for today is 98 set in 1948.

When we add high dew points in the 70’s to the hot temperatures, the air will feel like 105 to 110 degrees, or even higher this afternoon.

Refreshing air will blow into town just in time for the first weekend of the State Fair!

Have a great day!

Ken