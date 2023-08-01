Ken Barlow says, here comes the heat…again!

Good Tuesday morning!

August begins today with slightly warmer weather on with our afternoon temperatures rising well into the 80’s. Humidity levels will slowly rise today and it will become a bit uncomfortable for most folks by late this afternoon.

There may be a brief shower or thundershower this morning and again early this evening, but most of the day will be partly sunny.

Ninety-degree temperatures are headed back to the Twin Cities for Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity will also remain high for midweek.

Less humidity and cooler weather are on the way for the latter part of the week and this weekend. Although a few showers are possible on Saturday and on Sunday, no washouts are in the forecast at this point.

Have a great day!

Ken