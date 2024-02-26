Ken Barlow says get ready for weather whiplash!

Good Monday morning!

Get ready for a real taste of spring…if this entire winter hasn’t been warm enough.

Our average afternoon temperatures normally do not reach 60-degrees until the end of April!

Temperatures this afternoon will reach 62-degrees for the first time since the middle of November.

Hang on to your hats. A typically-Minnesota abrupt weather shift will occur Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday with much colder air and possibly some light snow headed our way on Tuesday evening. I am not expecting anything more than ½” Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it will be enough to cause slick spots for the afternoon drive.

Very windy and very cold weather takes over Tuesday night and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the single numbers with wind chills near -15 and stay near 0 all day on Wednesday.

One and done…AGAIN!

The warmup starts on Thursday with record highs likely by the weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken