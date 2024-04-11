Ken Barlow says, get ready for an early summer-like weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Temperatures on Wednesday reached 71-degrees. Yesterday’s temperature was also the first 70 here in 5 weeks.

Today, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle to upper 50’s.

A lot of wind and a few showers will amble their way across the Twin Cities, especially this afternoon. No all-day rain is expected.

Skies will clear tonight and tomorrow the sunshine and the 60’s will return.

The warmest weather of the year will then move into the state just in time for the weekend. We can expect temperatures in the 70’s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken