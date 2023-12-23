Ken Barlow says fog and then rain on the way

Good Saturday morning!

The date may say that this is the first weekend of winter, but the forecast says that it will be more like early November or even Halloween!

In fact, the weekend will be so mild, with temperatures in the 40’s to near 50-degrees, that we will easily break a record high on Christmas Eve (day).

Occasional rain will arrive by later tonight and Christmas Eve (day).The rain will last right through Christmas Day and likely Tuesday as well.

The record high that is possible is on Christmas Eve (day) with temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s…the record high the date is only 46 set in 1957.

No other daytime temperatures will likely get near the records for those dates.

No accumulating snow in sight…but there could be minor accumulations of a coating or so in the northwest/far western parts of the state, but no major snow-related travel issues are expected.

Even in the metro, a few snowflakes may mix with the rain, but no accumulations are expected.

*Last year on this date a days-long snowstorm and blizzard continued, leaving the metro with 8” of snow, 60-65 mph winds, closed roads and Arctic Air through the holiday.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Ken