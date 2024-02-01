Ken Barlow says February will start just like January ended…mild!

Good Thursday morning!

*A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM today for most of the metro and Southern MN*

Areas of dense morning fog will slowly thin out to a lighter fog/haze by later this morning.

Skies will then turn partly sunny, and our much warmer weather pattern continues to control our area.

We will stay in this warmer than normal pattern right into next week, and it will get even warmer.

Partly sunny and very mild weather will last through the weekend and into next week.

We can expect temperatures in the 40’s for next week…with a shot at 50-degrees by Wednesday and Thursday!

Some record high temperatures are possible, especially for next Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ken