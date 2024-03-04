Ken Barlow says closer to “real”March weather is back

Good Monday morning,

Three record warm temperatures were set/tied this past weekend.

On Friday, we tied the record high for the day.

On Saturday, we smashed the record high temperature.

Yesterday, the Twin Cities smashed another long-standing record high and also set the record for the earliest 70-degree temperature on record in the metro area.

Much cooler, but still above normal weather is ahead this week.

The wind will not be nearly as strong as it was over the weekend.

Sunshine returns this afternoon after a few morning flurries.

A quiet weather week is on the way, with just a few rain showers possible Thursday night and an isolated shower on Friday.

Sunshine and cooler weather is on the way for this upcoming weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken