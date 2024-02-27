Ken Barlow says “buckle up” we are in for a wild weather ride

Good Tuesday morning!

After reaching 60-degrees for the first time since the middle of November, prepare for a big and abrupt change today.

The high temperature usually happens around 4pm at this time of the year. Today, our high temperature will be this morning.

A typically-Minnesota abrupt weather shift will occur this afternoon through Wednesday with much colder air and possibly some light snow headed our way this afternoon and this evening. I am not expecting anything more than ½” of snow, however, there may be enough to cause slick spots for the afternoon and evening drive.

Very windy and very cold weather stays with us tonight and Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the single numbers with wind chills near -15 and remaining near 0 all day on Wednesday.

One and done…AGAIN!

The warmup starts on Thursday with record highs likely by the weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken