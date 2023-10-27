Ken Barlow says, brace for a cold blast

Good Friday morning!

*CRASHING TEMPERATURES TODAY WITH FIRST FREEZE TONIGHT*

A strong west and northwesterly wind has pushed the coldest air of the fall into the state this morning.

After starting out in the 50’s early this morning, temperatures will quickly fall into the 30’s .

Afternoon temperatures will not make it out of the 30s today and they will not warm up all weekend.

In fact, afternoon temperatures will only rise into the middle 30’s each day this weekend.

This weekend we will also see some snow showers on Saturday, this will include the Twin Cities metro area.

Sunday it will be cold and partly sunny.

The cold weather will last into early next week, including Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters can expect a few flurries and cold 30’s during Halloween evening.

Have a great weekend!

Ken