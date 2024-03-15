Ken Barlow says big changes are ahead this weekend

Good Friday morning!

A FORECAST FIRST ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SATURDAY/EVENING DUE TO WINDS AND HIGH WILDFIRE DANGER

Today will be the last day with temperatures in the 50’s until next week.

A big cool down with blustery weather is on the way this weekend.

This cold push of air for the weekend will be accompanied by very strong winds, espcially on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon a northwesterly wind will gust as high as 45 mph with temperatures in the 40’s.

The winds will continue on Sunday, they just won’t be quite as strong. The strong wind will bring the area a chilly St Patrick’s Day.

In fact, by Sunday the gusty winds will make afternoon temperatures in the 30’s feel like the 20’s.

Another cold day is coming on Monday, before temperatures bounce back into the upper 40’s by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken