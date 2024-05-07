Ken Barlow says after some morning rain, a thunderstorm will be possible late today

Good Tuesday morning!

Showers and a possible rumble of thunder (not severe) will be likely early this morning.

Another isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop during the early evening hours today, but most of the day after 9am will be rain-free for most of the area.

The chance of a few showers will last through the rest of the week, but no washouts are expected.

The driest day of the week will be Thursday.

The weekend will also be mostly dry with a brief passing shower possible each day, but not enough to washout any plans.

Have a day!

Ken