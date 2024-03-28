Ken Barlow says a warm up is on the way

Good Thursday morning!

It’s clear out there to start the day, and sunshine will be with us all day today.

Wind chills this morning are in the single numbers to near zero in spots.

This afternoon, despite the return of the sun, temperatures will only rise into the middle and upper 30’s. Cold, but not as cold as it was on Wednesday.

Good Friday weather looks mostly good, with partial sunshine and just a shower or two as temperatures climb back into the middle 40’s.

Easter Sunday looks mostly dry with just a few scattered rain showers possible.

A mix of snow and rain showers will likely develop on Monday before a big warm up next week!

Have a great day!

Ken