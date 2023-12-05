Ken Barlow says a warm up is headed our way

Good Tuesday morning!

After a dusting of snow overnight, we may still see a few flurries this morning, but temperatures will not drop very much. Since much colder air is not on the way, we will not see our wet roads get icy.

Today will be a bit brighter than it was yesterday as partial sunshine returns to the area late this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm to above average levels again and make it into the middle to upper 30’s.

The mild and storm-free weather will get even milder by Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will rise into the middle 40’s on Wednesday and then rise to nearly 50-degrees by Friday!

Have a great day!

Ken