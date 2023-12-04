Ken Barlow says, a mild and storm-free week is on the way

Good Monday morning!

Some Minnesotans are waking up to a bit of fog on this mild Monday morning. The fog may create a few slick spots, especially to the west of the Twin Cities metro area, where some of the fog is dense and temperatures are in the 20’s.

Overall, today will be another mainly cloudy day with a few flurries and/or rain sprinkles possible at times. No accumulating snow is in the forecast.

A few more flurries are possible tonight before skies slowly turn partly cloudy late tonight.

The mild and storm-free weather will get even milder by Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will rise into the middle 40’s on Wednesday and then rise to nearly 50-degrees by Friday!

Have a great day!

Ken