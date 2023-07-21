Ken Barlow says a heat wave is on the way next week!

Good Friday morning!

*HOTTEST WEEK OF THE SUMMER SO FAR NEXT WEEK*

Today will be another partly sunny day with the small chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Get ready, a big warm up is on the way starting this weekend.

Temperatures will steadily rise into the 80’s and then the 90’s for a good part of next week.

The only chance of any rain will come in the form of a few storms later on Saturday, otherwise the forecast is increasingly hot and humid.

A piece of that giant “heat dome” that has been in the news and breaking weather records across the south and southwestern parts of the country will head our way.

Expect mainly dry weather for this upcoming weekend along with that big warming trend.

Have a great weekend!

Ken