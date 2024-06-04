Ken Barlow says a Forecast First Alert is in effect today

Good Tuesday morning!

*A FORECAST FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TODAY FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW SEVERE STORMS AND HEAVY RAINFALL LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING*

After a warm and muggy (but rain-free) start we will see more rain by later today. We can expect another chance of thunderstorms, with a severe storm possible. Heavy rain is likely around the storms which will form after noon across Western MN and into the metro between 4pm and 7pm.

A few isolated showers along with cooler and less muggy air will arrive for Wednesday.

Get ready for a wonderful stretch of weather beginning Thursday and lasting right through the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken