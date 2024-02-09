Ken Barlow says a few flurries this morning mark the arrival of much cooler air
Good Friday morning!
The winds shifted from the south into a westerly direction and the cool down started late last night and continues today.
Cloudy skies and a blustery west to northwesterly wind will stick around all morning, before the clouds break a bit this afternoon. Flurries will slowly taper this morning with no accumulation.
Partial sunshine and ‘chilly’ weather will stay with us all weekend and next week.
I put the word “chilly” in quotes there because compared to average February weather, temperatures into next week will still rise to at least 5-10 degrees above the normals (26-average high/10-average low).
So, in a nutshell, the weekend will be noticeably cooler, but temperatures will remain the above the normal maximums for this time of the year, which are in the middle 20’s.
Have a great weekend!
Ken