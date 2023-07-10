Ken Barlow is watching for heat and a few thunderstorms later today.

Good Monday morning!

Today will be the warmest day of the next 7-10 days with a gusty southwesterly wind and temperatures rising to or surpassing the 90-degree mark.

Humidity will be a bit higher, but it won’t be oppressively humid.

The hot weather will not stick around.

A round of thunderstorms late this afternoon and/or this evening will put an end to the short-lived heat. An isolated severe storm is possible, especially across the south metro area.

Tuesday, we can expect temperatures to return to slightly below normal levels for this time of the year and only reach the upper 70’s.

The rest of the week will stay rather mild for this time of the year with a few thunderstorms possible at times.

Now washouts are in the forecast, and we DO need the rain!

Have a great day!

Ken