Ken Barlow is still forecasting a wet, rather than white Christmas Eve/Day

Good Friday morning!

*WINTER ARRIVED YESTERDAY AT 9:27 PM *

The date may say today is the first FULL day of winter, but the forecast says that it will be more like early November or even Halloween!

In fact, the weekend will be so mild, with temperatures in the 40’s to near 50-degrees, that we may break a record high on Christmas Eve (day).

Expect a damp roads, but not icy roads across the state this morning as drizzle and fog linger.

Occasional rain will arrive by Christmas Eve (day) and last right through Christmas Day and possibly Tuesday as well.

The record high that is possible is on Christmas Eve (day) with temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s…the record high the date is 46 set in 1957.

No other daytime temperatures will likely get near the records for those dates.

No major accumulating snow in sight…but there could be minor accumulations of a coating or so in the northwest corner of the state, but no major snow-related travel issues are expected.

Even in the metro, a few snowflakes may mix with the rain, but no accumulations are expected.

*Last year on this date a days-long snowstorm and blizzard continued, leaving the metro with 8” of snow, 60-65 mph winds, closed roads and Arctic Air through the holiday.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Ken